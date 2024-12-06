Waterloo Collegiate Institute closed due heating issue

Waterloo Collegiate Institute is closed Friday due to a heating issue within the high school.

The school posted on their website Friday morning that the heating system is not functioning and students will be expected to work from home.

The Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) website states rental and extracurricular activities are also cancelled for Friday evening.

The WRDSB said facility services and contractors are working quickly to address the situation and hopes to open the school and soon as possible, in the safest way.

The school said more details are to come in terms of how long the heating will be out for.