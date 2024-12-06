KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Waterloo Collegiate Institute closed due heating issue

    An undated stock image of a snowflake. (Egor Kamelev/Pexels) An undated stock image of a snowflake. (Egor Kamelev/Pexels)
    Share

    Waterloo Collegiate Institute is closed Friday due to a heating issue within the high school.

    The school posted on their website Friday morning that the heating system is not functioning and students will be expected to work from home.

    The Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) website states rental and extracurricular activities are also cancelled for Friday evening.

    The WRDSB said facility services and contractors are working quickly to address the situation and hopes to open the school and soon as possible, in the safest way.

    The school said more details are to come in terms of how long the heating will be out for.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING New clues emerge in hunt for gunman who killed health insurance CEO

    As the hunt for a masked gunman who stalked and killed the head of the largest U.S. health insurer moved into its third day Friday, surveillance footage provided more clues about the suspect's travels and the places he visited before the shooting.

    Canadian unemployment rate jumps near 8-year high

    Canada had 1.5 million unemployed people in November, propelling its jobless rate to a near-eight-year high outside of the pandemic era and boosting chances of a large interest rate cut on Dec. 11.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News