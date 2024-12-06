Pedestrian airlifted to hospital after she was hit by driver in Guelph

A pedestrian with non-life-threatening injuries has been airlifted to a Hamilton hospital after she was hit by a driver.

Guelph Police Service said two pedestrians were hit in a crosswalk on Woolwich Street near Division Street around 8:40 a.m.

They said a female was taken to hospital by ORNGE air ambulance while the other pedestrian was only minorly hurt because the female pushed them out of the way of the vehicle.

Guelph Police said the driver has been charged but did not say what the charges were.