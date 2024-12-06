KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Pedestrian airlifted to hospital after she was hit by driver in Guelph

    A Guelph police cruiser appears in a file photo. (Submitted) A Guelph police cruiser appears in a file photo. (Submitted)
    Share

    A pedestrian with non-life-threatening injuries has been airlifted to a Hamilton hospital after she was hit by a driver.

    Guelph Police Service said two pedestrians were hit in a crosswalk on Woolwich Street near Division Street around 8:40 a.m.

    They said a female was taken to hospital by ORNGE air ambulance while the other pedestrian was only minorly hurt because the female pushed them out of the way of the vehicle.

    Guelph Police said the driver has been charged but did not say what the charges were.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING New clues emerge in hunt for gunman who killed health insurance CEO

    As the hunt for a masked gunman who stalked and killed the head of the largest U.S. health insurer moved into its third day Friday, surveillance footage provided more clues about the suspect's travels and the places he visited before the shooting.

    Canadian unemployment rate jumps near 8-year high

    Canada had 1.5 million unemployed people in November, propelling its jobless rate to a near-eight-year high outside of the pandemic era and boosting chances of a large interest rate cut on Dec. 11.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News