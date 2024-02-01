KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police trying to identify two suspects in Kitchener murder

    Share

    Waterloo regional police are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects in a Kitchener murder.

    On Jan. 25, neighbours reported hearing gunshots on Gray Street around 9 a.m.

    A 28-year-old man, who has not yet been publicly identified, was then found dead outside a home.

    A Waterloo regional police car outside a home on Gray Street in Kitchener. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)

    On Thursday, police shared photos of two people they said are suspects in his death.

    One is described as a Black male who was wearing a black jacket, a grey Nike hoodie and grey track pants.

    The other person is described as a male, wearing a black hooded jacket with a white logo on the left side of the chest, black pants and light-coloured Nike gloves.

    One photo shows the two of them standing side-by-side. The other shows one person on what appears to be a fenced deck, while the other stands on the other side of a wood gate.

    Photo from Waterloo regional police.

    The day after the shooting, police released the photo of a vehicle they believed might be connected to their investigation. They said the said the 2017-2022 dark grey Honda CRV with a missing front license was seen in the area of Ottawa Street North and Lackner Boulevard the night before the shooting.

    Police are looking to identify this vehicle, which was seen in a Kitchener neighbourhood the night before a fatal shooting. (Submitted/Waterloo Regional Police Service)The incident was Kitchener’s first homicide of 2024 and the first of two murders police investigated that day.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    It's called 'cozy cardio.' In a world seeking comfort, some seek a happier mode of exercise

    Political polarization. Economic struggles. Inequity. Climate change. War. In an often-bruising world, you can hardly blame people for seeking out ways to cushion themselves. From weighted blankets to "cozy" murder mystery novels to entire restaurants and cookbooks based on childhood comfort foods, the appetite for comfortable things just keeps growing. Now some are seeking comfort even in their physical exertion.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News