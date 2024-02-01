Police trying to identify two suspects in Kitchener murder

Waterloo regional police are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects in a Kitchener murder.

On Jan. 25, neighbours reported hearing gunshots on Gray Street around 9 a.m.

A 28-year-old man, who has not yet been publicly identified, was then found dead outside a home.

A Waterloo regional police car outside a home on Gray Street in Kitchener. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)

On Thursday, police shared photos of two people they said are suspects in his death.

One is described as a Black male who was wearing a black jacket, a grey Nike hoodie and grey track pants.

The other person is described as a male, wearing a black hooded jacket with a white logo on the left side of the chest, black pants and light-coloured Nike gloves.

One photo shows the two of them standing side-by-side. The other shows one person on what appears to be a fenced deck, while the other stands on the other side of a wood gate.

Photo from Waterloo regional police.

The day after the shooting, police released the photo of a vehicle they believed might be connected to their investigation. They said the said the 2017-2022 dark grey Honda CRV with a missing front license was seen in the area of Ottawa Street North and Lackner Boulevard the night before the shooting.

Police are looking to identify this vehicle, which was seen in a Kitchener neighbourhood the night before a fatal shooting. (Submitted/Waterloo Regional Police Service)The incident was Kitchener’s first homicide of 2024 and the first of two murders police investigated that day.