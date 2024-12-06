New charges for wanted men arrested in Cambridge

Waterloo Regional Police Service have announced new charges against a pair of men arrested as part of an investigation in Cambridge.

Two men wanted for multiple outstanding warrants were arrested in the Shantz Hill Road and Preston Parkway area on Wednesday.

At the time, a 45-year-old Cambridge man was charged with five counts of failing to comply with a release order, four counts of operation of a conveyance while prohibited, flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation, mischief over $5,000, failure to stop after an accident, driving while under suspension, possession of a schedule I substance and obstructing a peace officer.

A 28-year-old man from North York was charged with obstructing a peace officer and two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

The next day, officers searched a vehicle that had been seized during the arrests. During the search officers said they found 492 grams of suspected cocaine in a vacuum sealed bag, suspected Oxycodone pills, 2 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a large amount of Canadian cash and four cell phones.

Both men are now facing additional charges of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine and possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – oxycodone.