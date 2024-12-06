Kitchener house fire sends plumes of thick, black smoke into the air

KITCHENER
Kitchener

    A Kitchener Fire Department truck is pictured in a file photo. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
    No injuries have been reported after a fire in Kitchener Friday morning.

    Kitchener Fire Department Platoon Chief Andy O'Reilly said crews were called to a house fire in the Bellview Avenue area around 7:20 a.m.

    When they arrived, fire was already billowing from the windows.

    Firefighters began their attack from the outside before heading inside to bring the flames under control.

    The damage to the home is significant and investigators are still looking for a cause.

    Crews were still on scene around noon, dealing with hot spots.

