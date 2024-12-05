Arrest made, replica firearm seized, after early morning standoff in Stratford

A Stratford man is facing charges after an early morning standoff in Stratford.

Stratford Police Service officers said a witness called them Thursday morning after a female victim of intimate partner violence was found walking along Mornington Street around 5:30 a.m.

The witness took the victim to the hospital.

Officers said the suspect was identified as a 51-year-old Stratford man. He had barricaded himself inside a home on Mornington Street. Police were told he had a firearm.

Police closed off the area surrounding the house in the interest of public safety while they tried to negotiate with the man.

He eventually left the house and was arrested just before 11 a.m.

Officers seized a replica firearm.

Police said the man has been charged with serious criminal offences. A full list of charges will be released when it becomes available.

The female victim is still in hospital receiving treatment, however the full extent of her injuries is unknown.