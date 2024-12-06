Century-old human remains found at Hanover construction site

The remains of a child buried in Hanover about a century ago have been unearthed at a construction site.

Hanover Police said they were called to the construction site on Tuesday around 9:15 a.m.

Officers secured the area and worked with the Coroner’s Office and a forensic anthropologist to determine the remains belonged to a 12 to 18-month-old child that had been buried there about 100 years ago.

The Registrar of Ontario’s Funeral, Burial and Cremation Services has invoked its mandate and assumed control of the site. The construction project has been put on hold until archeological work can uncover and exhume all possible remains in the area.

Police and Town of Hanover officials are searching through historical records to try to find out who the child was and if any living relatives remain.