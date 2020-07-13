KITCHENER -- A landspout tornado caused minimal damage when it touched down in Milton on Friday evening.

Environment Canada confirmed the tornado developed in the area between 8 and 8:30 p.m.

Meteorologists say the tornado was an EF Zero, with winds between 90 and 130 kilometres per hour.

The weather agency says the tornado was short-lived and didn't cause any significant damage. Some tree branches broke where it touched down.

Update on @westernuNTP assessments: July 10 evening Milton, ON event was a tornado with rating EF0-Default. July 11 morning Lake Nipissing, ON event was a tornado with rating EF0-Default. Others reports of damage or funnel clouds from those days continuing to be investigated. https://t.co/LbXJGvH6Sv — Northern Tornadoes Project (@westernuNTP) July 13, 2020