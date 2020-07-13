Advertisement
Tornado touches down in Milton on Friday, Environment Canada confirms
Published Monday, July 13, 2020 3:25PM EDT Last Updated Monday, July 13, 2020 4:03PM EDT
Environment Canada has confirmed a tornado touched down in Milton on July 10, 2020 (Twitter: @sarahbc88)
KITCHENER -- A landspout tornado caused minimal damage when it touched down in Milton on Friday evening.
Environment Canada confirmed the tornado developed in the area between 8 and 8:30 p.m.
Meteorologists say the tornado was an EF Zero, with winds between 90 and 130 kilometres per hour.
The weather agency says the tornado was short-lived and didn't cause any significant damage. Some tree branches broke where it touched down.