Special weather statement ends for Waterloo-Wellington following big summer thunderstorms
KITCHENER -- A heat warning wasbeen lifted for Waterloo Region and Wellington County replaced by a special weather statement, which has since ended.
Environment Canada says it is possible for 50-100 mm of rain on Saturday in the area.
The heavy rain could produce localized flooding, according to the agency.
On Friday, a summer thunderstorm rolled through Waterloo Region, lighting up the sky and bringing some much-needed rain to the area.
Friday also marked the 10th straight day with temperatures over 30 C.
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning around 6:30 p.m., warning of flash flooding, strong winds and possible hail. That warning ended shortly after 8 p.m.
Social media users showed flooding on some Kitchener streets as storm drains worked to keep up with rain. Forsyth Drive in the Westmount neighbourhood turned into a pond during the storm.
An Environment Canada meteorologist said 63 millimetres of rain fell from the thunderstorms over the course of a few hours. The four hours of rain brought 70 per cent of normal monthly levels.
The rain also helped rivers return to normal levels. Conestogo River returned to its normal summer flow level on Friday night.
Here are some photos of the storm as it rolled through southern Ontario and Waterloo Region: