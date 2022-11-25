Community discussions on fate of Queen Victoria statue begin

A community forum took place on Wednesday to discuss the fate of a controversial monument in Kitchener.

A newly-contracted “placemaker”, Jay Pitter, lead the process to discuss the Queen Victoria statue at Victoria Park.

Pitter’s job is to listen to community members and help mediate a recommended solution.

Pitter said history, culture and personal experiences will be at the centre of the review.

The City of Kitchener announced the “equity-driven engagement and education process” in October.

The statue and its ties to colonialism have come under increased scrutiny in recent years.

The next community discussion will be held at the Kitchener Market on Dec. 9.