Advertisement
Victoria Park’s Queen Victoria statue doused in red paint again
Published Sunday, August 15, 2021 12:35PM EDT
The Queen Victoria statue in Victoria Park splashed with red paint for the second time since Canada Day. (Edwin Huras/CTV Kitchener) (Aug. 15, 2021)
Share:
KITCHENER -- Red paint has been splashed over the Queen Victoria statue in Victoria Park once again.
The vandalism could be seen in the Kitchener park Sunday morning on part of the statue’s lower half.
Waterloo regional police were also on scene.
Back on Canada Day of this year, as many reckoned with the country’s colonialist past, the statue was discovered with red paint covering large portions.