Kitchener councillors discuss what’s next for controversial Queen Victoria statue

A City of Kitchener committee is backing a recommendation from staff to conduct a review and consultation before deciding the fate of a controversial Queen Victoria statue.

That’s despite calls from some to take the statue down immediately.

"Remove the statue now and shift the conversation," said David Alton with GroundUp WR. "It opens up so much more room for healing and location."

The fixture, some have pointed out, causes friction in the community and has no place being in a public park in 2022.

"In an environment where the rule of Queen Victoria was tumultuous and has caused torment to generations," explained delegate Shefaza Esmail.

Since July, the monument in Victoria Park has been doused in red paint four times.

The city had it cleaned, at a cost of approximately $5,000, each time.

In September, ahead of the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, the city installed a sign at the statue indicating that it may contribute to ongoing harm.

Dan Gorman, who works in the history department at the University of Waterloo, said the monument is a part of Kitchener's heritage.

"They don't necessarily care about Queen Victoria herself, but it might have meaning as part of K-W's history today."

"Open it up to the community and ask people what they would like to see," suggested Elin Moorlag Silk, the interim director of Equity, Anti-Racism and Indigenous Initiatives.

On Wednesday, the committee approved a recommendation from city staff for a phased approach, which would include research and consultations. That decision will now go to council for final approval.

Once the consultation process is complete, council will make a decision about the future of the monument.

An amendment was put forward to temporarily remove the statue during the consultation process, but that was rejected at Wednesday's meeting.

"A little bit rattled by some of the comments that I've heard today," said Amy Smoke afterwards. "I would certainly encourage a public education period."

The consultation is estimated to cost between $15,000 and $30,000 and could take up to a year to complete.

Gorman said the debate over the statue could be more of a distraction than a point of action against what some consider a harmful colonial legacy.

"[It] takes away attention from devoting money and resources and time to things that will directly address the issues," he explained.

The Queen Victoria statue was commissioned by the local chapter of the Imperial Order of the Daughters of the Empire, a group meant to promote British loyalism and imperialism, and has been standing in Victoria Park since 1911.