Red paint back on Queen Victoria Statue in Kitchener

Nine days after city crews cleaned the latest dumping of red paint off the Queen Victoria statue in Kitchener, the base of the monument is once again covered in the substance.

New red paint could be seen on the statue on Wednesday May 25, it’s unclear when it was put there, but the statue was paint-free on Victoria Day, Monday May 23.

This is the fourth time the controversial statue in Victoria Park has been vandalized in the past year.

Following the third incident, which coincided with the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls on May 5, the city said it said it would not remove the paint “for the time being.”

Eleven days later, the paint was cleaned off and the city promised a report was coming to council in June “to begin a community dialogue about the Queen Victoria statue which emphasizes voices of the local Indigenous communities.”

The latest cleanup cost $5,000, city staff said.

Multiple calls have been made to remove the statue do to its connection to Canada’s colonialist past, particularly in the wake of hundreds of unmarked graves being found at former residential schools across the county last summer.

"We're idolizing these colonial figures that built this country off of the backs and blood of Indigenous people and Black folks as well," Amy Smoke, co-founder of Land Back Camp and a member of Mohawk Nation, Turtle Clan from the Six Nations of the Grand River told CTV News on Monday.

Smoke said they didn’t know any Indigenous people who had been consulted nor notified before the paint was removed on May 16.

"We get told on social media just like everybody else,” Smoke said. “So I don't know why they talk about advising or consulting with Indigenous people, when we're reacting to it just like everybody else is."