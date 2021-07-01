Advertisement
Queen Victoria statue doused in red paint in Kitchener’s Victoria Park
Published Thursday, July 1, 2021 11:53AM EDT Last Updated Thursday, July 1, 2021 11:53AM EDT
Red paint doused over the Queen Victoria statue in Kitchener's Victoria Park. (Tegan Versolatto/CTV Kitchener) (July 1, 2021)
KITCHENER -- The statue of Queen Victoria in the centre of Victoria Park has been doused in red paint.
The vandalism could be seen at the Kitchener landmark on Thursday morning.
A city official says they are aware of the red paint on the Queen Victoria statue.
“Unfortunately, acts of vandalism in Kitchener, including Victoria Park, are not new,” a statement from the official reads in part.
They add that the city will be repairing the damage per their normal practice.