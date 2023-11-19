Tillsonburg swimmer wins two bronze medals at Parapan American Games

A swimmer from Tillsonburg has won two bronze medals at the 2023 Parapan American Games.

On Saturday, Tyson MacDonald placed third in the men’s 200m freestyle with a time of 2:01.61.

Then on Sunday, the 27-year-old won another bronze, this time in the 100m backstroke with a time of 1:03.57.

He's also set to compete in the 200m individual medley at the Games.

“It feels so good to win bronze, moving up a spot from coming in to the meet,” he said on social media. “It’s super special. I’m very excited to stand on the podium.”

MacDonald, formerly with Wilfrid Laurier University's swim team, now adds two more medals to his growing list of accomplishments.

At the 2020 World Championships, MacDonald placed 4th in the 4X100 freestyle relay and 5th in the mixed medley 4X100 relay.

The 2019 Parapan American Games, meanwhile, brought this talented swimmer the most attention. He won the gold medal in the 100m backstroke, silver in the 200m IM, bronze in the 200m freestyle and 4th in the 100m breaststroke.

Up close and personal with Tyson’s swimming bronze medal 🥉 pic.twitter.com/Uq0a6JRX9a — Canadian Paralympic Committee (@CDNParalympics) November 18, 2023

MacDonald reflected on his swimming journey in a social media interview.

“I think the biggest thing for me was to come in and have fun. A multi-sport Games is super stressful. Luckily, being a veteran, having that experience behind [me], I can not only pass that along, but also feed off that myself.”

Tyson Macdonald captured his first medal of the #Santiago2023 Parapan Am Games. 🥉He swam to bronze in the men’s 200m freestyle S14 with a time of 2:01.61 🏊‍♂️ @SwimmingCanada pic.twitter.com/VSPqSNcURq — Canadian Paralympic Committee (@CDNParalympics) November 18, 2023

MacDonald is also thankful for the all the support he’s received from his team and coaches.

“We’ve been putting in a lot of hard work, especially in the past two-and-a-half years, and the results are showing.”

The 2023 Parapan American Games, which runs from Nov. 17 to Nov. 26, are taking place in Santiago, Chile and features 17 different sports competitions: para archery, para athletics, para badminton, boccia, para cycling (track and road), football 7-a-side, football 5-a-side, goalball, para judo, para powerlifting, shooting para sport, para swimming, para table tennis, para taekwondo, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, and wheelchair tennis.