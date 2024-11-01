Two pickup trucks stolen from Guelph found in Montreal

Two Toyota Tundra pickup trucks stolen from the Guelph area have been found in Montreal.

Guelph Police said one of the trucks was stolen from a driveway in Guelph’s east end during the early morning hours of Sept. 23.

The other truck was taken from a south-end home on Oct. 6.

This week, police were told both vehicles had been seized at the Port of Montreal and will be returned to the owners’ insurance companies.

Police are still investigating both thefts and urge all drivers to take steps to protect themselves from auto theft, such as parking indoors when possible or parking in well-lit areas.