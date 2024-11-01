Owner charged after dog bite in Harriston

A dog owner has been charged after police said someone was bitten by a loose animal.

Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police and Wellington North Animal Control were called to Harriston on Oct. 30 around 4:30 p.m. after three dogs were spotted running lose.

Officers were told someone was bitten by the dogs.

A 41-year-old from Harriston has been charged with failing to prevent a dog from biting or attacking.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health was also notified.