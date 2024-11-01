KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Owner charged after dog bite in Harriston

    A close-up of a dog's mouth is seen in this undated stock image. (Marek Piwnicki/Pexels.com) A close-up of a dog's mouth is seen in this undated stock image. (Marek Piwnicki/Pexels.com)
    A dog owner has been charged after police said someone was bitten by a loose animal.

    Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police and Wellington North Animal Control were called to Harriston on Oct. 30 around 4:30 p.m. after three dogs were spotted running lose.

    Officers were told someone was bitten by the dogs.

    A 41-year-old from Harriston has been charged with failing to prevent a dog from biting or attacking.

    Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health was also notified.

