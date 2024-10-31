Cambridge temple says parking ban throws wrench in Diwali festivities

Thursday marks one of the biggest days on the Hindu calendar, with Diwali bringing in millions of people together in worship and celebration.

But a Cambridge temple says a parking ban has thrown a wrench in its celebration plans.

City staff say because Halloween and Diwali fall on the same day, the parking bans were aimed at increasing public safety by limiting crowds.

The president of the Radha Krishna Mandir & Cultural Centre say this is the first time he’s celebrated Diwali on the same day as Halloween, and that the parking ban will seriously impact this year’s turnout.

“I just want to have people come, get their blessings and leave,” said Dwarka Persaud, the temple’s president.

The temple has been celebrating Diwali on Old Mill Road since 1990. Each year, the festival draws in worshippers from as far as Guelph – but perhaps not this year.

The parking ban is in effect along Meadowcreek Lane and Old Mill Road through Thursday evening.

With limited parking along the back and side of the property, the temple arranged a shuttle to travel to and from Conestoga College’s Cambridge campus.

“Apart from cost and inconvenience, the people aren’t expecting that. This has not been the norm,” said Persaud.

The City of Cambridge did provide some explanation to CTV News.

“With many in our community planning to celebrate Diwali and Halloween on the same night, city representatives reached out to coordinate a parking strategy with the president of the Radha Krishna Mandir & Cultural Centre, who was in support of protecting children and families and their own attendees from any potential harm resulting from significant increases in traffic,” a statement from the city reads in part.

The temple cancelled Thursday’s fireworks display over neighbours’ concerns with large crowds.

Devotees are also asked to leave the temple immediately after worship to make room for others waiting to enter.

“It’s quite disappointing to be honest, but again, we are trying to do what we can do,” said Parth Prajapati, who is celebrating Diwali.

By next year’s Diwali, Persaud hopes to be fully moved into a new temple on Boxwood Drive, which will have much more parking space.

In the meantime, he hopes for more consultation and support from city officials during Hindu holidays.

“We’re just asking for equal representation,” he says.