KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Cambridge woman dies in fatal crash

    A transport truck and heavily damaged vehicle can be seen in Cambridge on Oct. 31, 2024. (Jeff Pagett/CTV News) A transport truck and heavily damaged vehicle can be seen in Cambridge on Oct. 31, 2024. (Jeff Pagett/CTV News)
    Share

    An 80-year-old Cambridge woman is dead following a crash in Cambridge Thursday morning.

    Around 9:20 a.m., emergency services responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Eagle Street North and Concession Road.

    Police say a Mazda sedan travelling on Concession Road went through the intersection against a red light, and struck a transport truck travelling on Eagle Street North.

    The 80-year-old woman was driving the Mazda and pronounced dead at the scene.

    The transport truck driver was not physically hurt.

    The intersection was closed for several hours as part of the investigation, but it has reopened.

    The investigation is ongoing and no charges are anticipated. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News