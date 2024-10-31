Cambridge woman dies in fatal crash

An 80-year-old Cambridge woman is dead following a crash in Cambridge Thursday morning.

Around 9:20 a.m., emergency services responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Eagle Street North and Concession Road.

Police say a Mazda sedan travelling on Concession Road went through the intersection against a red light, and struck a transport truck travelling on Eagle Street North.

The 80-year-old woman was driving the Mazda and pronounced dead at the scene.

The transport truck driver was not physically hurt.

The intersection was closed for several hours as part of the investigation, but it has reopened.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges are anticipated.