Where are Remembrance Day ceremonies being held?
Ceremonies will be held in communities across the country on Nov. 11, honouring the service and sacrifice of our veterans and members of the Canadian Armed Forces.
For those planning to pay their respects in-person, here’s a list of some of the local events happening for Remembrance Day.
Waterloo
Nov. 11
Waterloo Cenotaph ceremony
10:30 a.m.
100 Regina St. S.
Kitchener
Nov. 3
Sikh Remembrance Day ceremony
2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Mount Hope Cemetery at the Military Grave of Pte. Buckam Singh
Cambridge
Nov. 11
Parade and Remembrance Day service
10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Downtown Cenotaph, Queen Street West and Tannery Street
Form up starts at 10 a.m.
Tannery Street will be closed to traffic
Nov. 11
Parade and Remembrance Day service
10:30 a.m. – 12: p.m.
Cenotaph, King Street
Parade from the Preston Legion at 615 King Street East to the Cenotaph on King Street
Guelph
Nov. 8
Indigenous Veterans Day flag lowering
9 a.m. - 9:15 a.m.
College Avenue and Gordon Street flagpole
Nov. 11
Remembrance Day service
10:55 a.m.
The Rockwood Cenotaph
Nov. 11
U of G service
10:30 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.
Branion Plaza to War Memorial Hall/Alumni Plaza
Stratford
Nov. 11
Cenotaph ceremony
10:10 a.m.
York Street
Brantford
Nov. 3
Remembrance Day service
2 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.
Dundson Legion, 9 Tollgate Road
Nov. 10 and 11
Cadet vigil
6 p.m. - 12 a.m. on Nov. 10
7 a.m. - 10:20 a.m. on Nov. 11
6 Dalhousie St.
Nov. 11
Remembrance Day service and parade
10:40 a.m.
Dalhousie Street, Brant Avenue, Brant County War Memorial
Fergus
Nov. 11
Remembrance Day service
10:45 a.m. – 11: 45 a.m.
Fergus Cenotaph, Tower Street and Bridge Street
