Where are Remembrance Day ceremonies being held?

Ceremonies will be held in communities across the country on Nov. 11, honouring the service and sacrifice of our veterans and members of the Canadian Armed Forces.

For those planning to pay their respects in-person, here’s a list of some of the local events happening for Remembrance Day.

Waterloo

Nov. 11

Waterloo Cenotaph ceremony

10:30 a.m.

100 Regina St. S.

Kitchener

Nov. 3

Sikh Remembrance Day ceremony

2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Mount Hope Cemetery at the Military Grave of Pte. Buckam Singh

Cambridge

Nov. 11

Parade and Remembrance Day service

10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Downtown Cenotaph, Queen Street West and Tannery Street

Form up starts at 10 a.m.

Tannery Street will be closed to traffic

Nov. 11

Parade and Remembrance Day service

10:30 a.m. – 12: p.m.

Cenotaph, King Street

Parade from the Preston Legion at 615 King Street East to the Cenotaph on King Street

Guelph

Nov. 8

Indigenous Veterans Day flag lowering

9 a.m. - 9:15 a.m.

College Avenue and Gordon Street flagpole

Nov. 11

Remembrance Day service

10:55 a.m.

The Rockwood Cenotaph

Nov. 11

U of G service

10:30 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.

Branion Plaza to War Memorial Hall/Alumni Plaza

Stratford

Nov. 11

Cenotaph ceremony

10:10 a.m.

York Street

Brantford

Nov. 3

Remembrance Day service

2 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.

Dundson Legion, 9 Tollgate Road

Nov. 10 and 11

Cadet vigil

6 p.m. - 12 a.m. on Nov. 10

7 a.m. - 10:20 a.m. on Nov. 11

6 Dalhousie St.

Nov. 11

Remembrance Day service and parade

10:40 a.m.

Dalhousie Street, Brant Avenue, Brant County War Memorial

Fergus

Nov. 11

Remembrance Day service

10:45 a.m. – 11: 45 a.m.

Fergus Cenotaph, Tower Street and Bridge Street