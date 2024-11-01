Police investigating reports of trick-or-treaters shot with pellets in Guelph

Some trick-or-treaters in Guelph said they had a frightening experience after they were shot with pellets.

Officers were called to the Morningcrest Park area on Severn Drive around 8:15 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, a mother told officers her 12-year-old daughter and a friend had been shot with plastic pellets from an Airsoft gun.

Another mother also spoke to officers and said her six-year-old son and his friends were in the park when a group of males approached them, asked if they had any candy and then shot them multiple times.

Several other people also told the officers similar stories. All victims said they were hit in the torso, neck and arms but no one required medical attention.

Investigators said there were approximately 10 suspects involved. Most of them were wearing gorilla costumes except for one person wearing a ghillie suit, which is a type of clothing designed to camouflage into its environment.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Constable Carson Skipper at 519-824-1212, ext. 7283 or email cskipper@guelphpolice.ca.