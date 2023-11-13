Tillsonburg senior has been missing almost a week
Search efforts continue for a missing 72-year-old woman in Tillsonburg.
On Monday, Ontario Provincial Police also shared new surveillance video of Lola.
She left her home on Huntley Avenue Wednesday at 8:20 a.m.
Lola was last seen wearing a burgundy hat, green puffer jacket and blue jeans.
“She was carrying a couple of bags, like some sort of a tote bag and a purse,” said OPP Const. Patti Cote on Monday.
Photo shared by OPP.
The new video shows Lola a few hours after she last seen at her home on Huntley Avenue.
She was spotted on security in the area of Canary Street and Martin Street at 11 a.m.
Lola is described as Black, around 5’1”, with a medium build, curly dark hair and brown eyes.
Lola in an undated photo shared by OPP.
OPP are asking residents in the Bird neighbourhood to keep an eye out for Lola.
“We’re still asking the public to search their properties,” said Cote. “Any outbuildings, sheds, underneath desks, anything that’s enclosed. Review cameras, if you happen to have any Ring door cameras, any surveillance cameras.”
Search efforts ramped up over the weekend. Police officers were out on foot, canine units, ATVs, and OPP helicopters.
They continued again on Monday.
An OPP command post, seen on Nov. 13, 2023, is set up in a Tillsonburg park as the search for a missing 72-year-old woman continues. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)
COMMUNITY VIGIL
Tillsonburg residents gathered Sunday night for a candlelight vigil, to bring more attention to Lola’s disappearance.
Neighbour Anita Foy organized the event outside the 72-year-old’s home on Huntley Avenue.
Foy told CTV News Lola and her family moved to the area this past summer and they tend to keep to themselves.
Neighbours lit candles and signed a book of prayers.
Many shared words of hope in support of Lola’s family.
“The community, I believe, is very confused as to what happened to Lola. Obviously, there is not many answers as to what has happened or where she has gone. We’re just hoping and praying that she comes home,” said Foy. “We’re all pulling together. It’s a very tightknit community and I believe it’s a very good community to be in. When there’s a time of need, we all seem to pull together.”
The OPP said it’s seeking tips in Lola’s disappearance and they’ll follow up on any lead.
