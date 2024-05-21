Major reconstruction project comes to Bleams Road

Bleams Road in Kitchener will soon shut down, between Forestwalk Street and Fischer-Hallman Road, as part of a reconstruction project.

The Region of Waterloo said it is expected to start May 27 and take more than a year and a half to finish. The plan is to widen a portion of the road, extend raised medians, do water main work and install new curbs. There’s also plans to add roundabouts, left-turn and right-turn lanes, multi-use trails and street lights on both sides of Bleams Road.

"The first stage is from Forestwalk Street to Fisher-Hallman. That'll be the first closure," said David Di Pietro, an engineer wit the Region of Waterloo. "We're reconstructing Bleams to improve it, to upgrade the existing level of service. So right now, currently, it's a rural road and we're looking to urbanize it and improve the intersections, improve the travel through the corridor, introduce that active transportation element as well.”

Construction is in five sections. Phase 1A is from Fischer-Hallman Rd. to Forestwalk St. from May to October. A detour will be in place around Fisher-Hallman, Ottawa Street and Trussler Road.

"The detours are in place and it's all coordinated and please just if you check the Engage website, you'll be able to get updates there and just pay attention to the signage. We’re working as diligently as we can to get the construction completed as painlessly as possible,” Di Pietro said.

Phase 1B sees construction from Gehl Place to Forestwalk Street from October to December. Phase 2 is from Trussler Rd. to Gehl Place. Phase 3A will be the north side installation of a roundabout on Trussler Road. The final phase is work on the south side of the Trussler Road roundabout.

Four roundabouts will be added to Bleams Rd. during the project.

The work follows separate construction on Highways 7/8 at Trussler Road. The province is expected open all off-ramp and on-ramps at Trussler Road and Highway 7/8 by Monday, just in time for a portion of Bleams to shut down.

Some said it’s worth the hassle.

“A lot of people are within walking distance. Right now people are struggling. I feel bad. That’s why it’s good. I’m happy,” said Yared Geneme, a resident that lives near Bleams Road.

While others worry about traffic.

“That is going to be a problem for us. We have to use alternative routes, which is much longer, huge traffic and time consuming,” Manish Vallala, a driver said.

If all goes according to plan, the region expects to have the finishing touches put on a roundabout at Trussler and Bleams by September 2025. Any remaining construction still needed along the road by fall next year is expected to be complete by December 2025.

A map shows where Bleams Road will be closed during construction. (CTV News)