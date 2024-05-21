KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Schneider Creek fuel leak cleaned up

    Booms set up along Schneider Creek in Kitchener due to a fuel leak. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener) Booms set up along Schneider Creek in Kitchener due to a fuel leak. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener)
    An investigation is underway into a fuel leak near Victoria Park.

    A sheen was spotted on the water Tuesday morning along Schneider Creek.

    Kitchener Fire, along with environmental officers for the Region of Waterloo, were called in to check it out.

    Surface containment devices, or booms, were then set up in the water.

    Those efforts wrapped up around 1 p.m.

    The region said there was no threat to the Mannheim Water Treatment plant.

    Kitchener Fire, meanwhile, said the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks was notified of the incident.

    They added that the source and cause of the leak is still under investigation.

