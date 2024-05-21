Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash at Cambridge intersection

A motorcyclist needed to be airlifted from a busy Cambridge intersection following a serious crash Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to Conestoga Boulevard and Pinebush Road around 7:30 p.m. for a collision involving a SUV and a motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken by air ambulance to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries, while the SUV driver was not hurt.

The intersection was closed for roughly two hours, but has since reopened.

Anyone who saw the crash, or has dashcam footage, is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service.