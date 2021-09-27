Tickets, fines issued at large Guelph gathering on Homecoming weekend

KITCHENER -

Tickets and fines were handed out at a large gathering in Guelph over Homecoming weekend.

The gathering was outside an off-campus student housing complex on Saturday night.

The University of Guelph and the city's mayor both expressed disappointment over the large gathering because of COVID-19 concerns.

Guelph police said hundreds of people came to the party on Chancellors Way, and there were more than 1,000 people at certain points of the night.

In a statement, U of G president Charlotte Yates said she was disappointed by the size of the gathering and some of the behaviours that took place. She also thanked emergency services for their efforts. She said the university will be working collaboratively to find solutions.

Mayor Cam Guthrie expressed his displeasure on social media, saying the participant were only thinking of themselves and put many at-risk, including emergency service staff.

Many students who spoke to CTV Kitchener said they understand concerns about the pandemic, but also know that students want to party.

#UofG addresses large unsanctioned gathering at Chancellor’s Way: https://t.co/nncvKCthhu



We thank local police, fire and campus safety officers for their hard work and commitment. pic.twitter.com/QooSkITMbj — University of Guelph (@uofg) September 26, 2021