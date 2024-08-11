KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Three vehicles extensively damaged after crash in Kitchener

    Multiple vehicles could be seen with extensive damage after a late morning collision in Kitchener. (CTV News/Dan Lauckner) Multiple vehicles could be seen with extensive damage after a late morning collision in Kitchener. (CTV News/Dan Lauckner)
    Multiple vehicles could be seen with extensive damage after a late morning collision in Kitchener.

    Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Courtland Avenue East and Siebert Avenue around 10:30 a.m. for a three-vehicle collision.

    Both Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services and Waterloo Regional Police were at the scene.

    There is no word on any injuries or a cause of the collision at this time.

