Employee assaulted during theft from Guelph business: police

Police are looking for a suspect after a staff member at a Guelph business said they were shoved by a thief.

Guelph Police were called to the store on Edinburgh Road South and Municipal Street around 6:20 p.m. on Monday.

They were told a man walked into the store and started putting items into a reusable shopping bag.

As he started to walk toward the exit, an employee asked him to pay for the items in the bag, but they said he continued walking and shoved another employee standing by the door.

The employee was not hurt.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s with dark hair, a beard and a moustache. He was wearing a baggy brown sweater, jeans and black and white Nike running shoes. He also carried a grey backpack.