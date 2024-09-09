Guelph, Ont. woman rides to raise funds for chemotherapy chairs
A Guelph, Ont. woman has completed her first of 10 bike rides to raise funds for chemotherapy chairs at the Grand River Regional Cancer Centre.
Cyndy McLean knows what those chairs mean to patients since she’s gone through cancer treatment herself.
McLean began her ride Monday at the Arboretum at the University of Guelph, surrounded by supporters.
“It's kind of fun to get to this point where you're actually hitting the road,” she told CTV News.
McLean’s route was approximately 21 kilometres.
The number is significant as McLean had 21 chemo treatments after being diagnosed with metastatic colon cancer five years ago. She was also paralyzed 21 years ago after falling while hiking, so each of her rides will be completed on a handcycle.
Over the course of three weeks, she’ll embark on 10 different routes in 10 different communities.
According to McLean, the chemotherapy chairs cost about $7,000 each.
“Whatever we can do to help them deliver amazing care, that's great,” McLean said.
The campaign is called Cycling 4 Chemo Chairs. The “4” represents McLean’s goal to raise enough money to buy four new chairs. But by the time she set off on her first ride, she had already surpassed that goal.
“We're already at seven chemo chairs and growing,” explained Paul Amaral, a community event coordinator at the Grand River Hospital Foundation. “We continue to get more donations, so it's so inspiring, her story, and the fact that she's been able to get the community together, both donors and sponsors, for this amazing cause. We're so proud of her.”
Community ambassadors also shared their own cancer stories at each stop.
Lynne Murphy was one of them. She had breast cancer in 1998 and pancreatic cancer in 2003. She’s grateful for the treatment she received at Grand River Hospital and other facilities.
“I could not have had better care. They're compassionate and they make you feel like you're the most important person they're taking care of that day,” Murphy told CTV News.
“This little body has been through so much, and [I have] so much gratitude for the fact that I can actually do this,” McLean explained. “If there's hope that can come from my story, I'm grateful for that. If I could encourage people to be active in whatever way they can, I would love for that to happen. And if I can do this on behalf of somebody who right now is not feeling like they can, I'm happy to do that too.”
The list of rides, including dates and starting locations, can be found here.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
2 hospitalized, suspects sought after 'extreme case of road rage' in B.C.: RCMP
Mounties in B.C.'s Lower Mainland are searching for two people allegedly responsible for a road rage incident that sent a couple to hospital with serious injuries, saying the suspects could be in another province.
Why is this village in Quebec facing a 370 per cent property tax hike?
Residents in the small Quebec village of Danford Lake may soon be priced out of their homes, as property valuations and taxes are set to skyrocket.
Calgary's police chief speaks out against Alberta's anticipated photo radar crackdown
Calgary’s police chief has issued a grave warning about the potential impact of further restrictions on photo radar use in Alberta.
Woman who died in B.C. jail cell had asked to be taken to hospital twice, report shows
A woman who died from drug toxicity while in a B.C. jail cell asked to be taken to hospital twice in the hours after she was taken into custody in a case the province's police watchdog says again raises concerns over the treatment of intoxicated prisoners.
James Earl Jones, acclaimed actor and voice of Darth Vader, dies at 93
James Earl Jones, who overcame racial prejudice and a severe stutter to become a celebrated icon of stage and screen — eventually lending his deep, commanding voice to CNN, 'The Lion King' and Darth Vader — has died. He was 93.
Romeo Dallaire now recovered from severe infection: CTV News Exclusive
Romeo Dallaire is ready to return to public life again this fall after a serious health scare forced the retired lieutenant-general to postpone his cross-country book tour in March.
White Stripes sue Donald Trump over use of 'Seven Nation Army' riff in social media post
The White Stripes sued former U.S. president Donald Trump on Monday in a case that alleges he used their hit song 'Seven Nation Army' without permission in a video posted to social media.
Alberta protesters get 6 1/2-year sentences for roles in Coutts border blockade
One of two men sentenced Monday to 6 1/2 years for firearms violations and mischief at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., says the time he has already spent behind bars has changed him and his "solemn weapon” is now love.
'You can't miss Luke Skywalker': Mark Hamill spotted filming in Manitoba town
Star Wars icon Mark Hamill rode through the streets of Stonewall, Man. last month filming scenes atop what looked to be an Army vehicle for the upcoming film adaptation of Stephen King's "The Long Walk."
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.