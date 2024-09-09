'Stolen' work of art finally returned to Stratford, Ont. family

It may not be a masterpiece, but to a Stratford, Ont. family, it is priceless.

The painting, which depicts red poppies and blue mountains, isn’t valuable because of its provenance. But, rather, because of the person who bought it.

“We went to France to celebrate [my mother’s] 60th birthday and she bought it from the artist,” explained Sarah Luk Hill. “My mother, unfortunately, now has advanced stage dementia.”

When her mother was eventually moved into a care facility, Luk Hill brought the painting home.

“I always feel like I'm the steward of this picture,” she said. “It's not really mine, it's hers and I look after it for her on my wall.”

The painting that went missing from Sarah Luk Hill's home. (Jeff Pickel/CTV News)

Then the painting went missing in August 2023.

It wasn’t some mastermind art heist, more like an intoxicated mistake.

“One of my children had a party and somebody took it, and when they were walking home with it, it got too heavy for them and they put it down on the ground,” Luk Hill explained.

The culprit quickly confessed and told the family where they left the artwork.

Unfortunately, that incident coincided with “treasure hunt” weekend in the city. Residents will put out their unwanted items for others to take – free of charge.

“There was a sighting of it but unfortunately nobody knew what happened to it after that,” said Luk Hill. “I had posted extensively on Facebook when it happened, but nobody had responded. In my mind it was gone.”

She was discouraged, but still hopeful, the family would get the picture back.

Sarah Luk Hill (left) and her mother. (Supplied)

Luk Hill made plea in a Facebook post on the one-year anniversary of its disappearance.

She received a message about four hours later. The painting had been found.

“I think I scared my entire family, I screamed and started crying. I'm not a crier, but I just started crying,” Luk Hill remembered.

The person who contacted her was Catherine Jacomen.

She got the painting from her father, who she describes as an avid thrift shopper and garage sale enthusiast.

“I was like, that's a beautiful painting, I love the poppies,” said Jacomen. “I love the blue mountains in the background. It's beautiful.”

She was scrolling on Facebook when she saw Luk Hill’s post.

“I saw a thing pop up through the Stratford Connect Facebook group that said there was a painting missing and it was the painting that was at my house. I had to double check, but it was in my house,” Jacomen said.

Within an hour, Luk Hill was reunited with the painting.

Sarah Luk Hill and Cat Jacomen stand in front of the painting that went missing for over a year. (Jeff Pickel/CTV News)

“When [Luk Hill] came to my house, I realized the depth of what it meant to her, she was just so beside herself,” said Jacomen. “She was so happy to get the painting back.”

According to Luk Hill, her home feels complete now that her mother’s special piece is back on the wall.

“I feel so much better that it's back and I will continue to look after it for her,” she said.