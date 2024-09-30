KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Three Playstations taken during Guelph break-in

    A Playstation controller is held in front of screen in this undated stock image. (Jaroslav Nymburský/Pexels.com) A Playstation controller is held in front of screen in this undated stock image. (Jaroslav Nymburský/Pexels.com)
    Guelph Police aren’t playing games as they search for who’s responsible for a break-in in the Starwood Drive and Starview Crescent area.

    A resident called police around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. The caller said they had just returned home after a few days away and discovered someone had been inside their house.

    The resident told police three Playstation gaming consoles and a laptop were taken. Investigators believe a suspect also went through the drawers in the master bedroom, but it’s not clear if anything was taken.

