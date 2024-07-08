Three people charged in connection to stolen vehicle investigation: Guelph police

One man and two women have been charged in connection to a vehicle theft in Guelph.

At around 10 p.m. Friday, officers noticed a vehicle parked on the side of the road in the downtown core of Guelph.

As officers drove past, they said they saw two women leave the vehicle.

“The vehicle had caught officer attention due to the entire rear window being smashed and covered in plastic,” police said in a media release.

Police then returned to the vehicle’s location and an investigation revealed that it was stolen.

A man was located in the vehicle and at 10:11 p.m., he was arrested.

A search revealed he was in possession of two identity documents in the same name, not issued to him and two financial cards in different names, not issued to him.

While officers processed his arrest, they said one of the women retuned to the vehicle and was also arrested at around 10:30 p.m.

During this time, police saw the other woman watching from a short distance away.

“Police began approaching her and she fled on foot. Officers caught up with her after a short foot chase and found her hiding in a bush behind a residential building. She was subsequently arrested,” police said.

A search revealed she had the keys to the vehicle.

A 34-year-old Guelph man has been charged with:

Possession Of Stolen Property Over $5,000

Occupy Stolen Motor Vehicle

Possession Of An Identity Document

Possession Of Credit Card x2

Fail To Comply With Undertaking x3

Fail To Comply With Judicial Release

A 23-year-old Guelph woman has been charged with:

Possession Of Stolen Property Over $5,000

Occupy Stolen Motor Vehicle

Fail To Comply With Undertaking

A 29-year-old Shelburne woman has been charged with: