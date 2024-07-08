Three people charged in connection to stolen vehicle investigation: Guelph police
One man and two women have been charged in connection to a vehicle theft in Guelph.
At around 10 p.m. Friday, officers noticed a vehicle parked on the side of the road in the downtown core of Guelph.
As officers drove past, they said they saw two women leave the vehicle.
“The vehicle had caught officer attention due to the entire rear window being smashed and covered in plastic,” police said in a media release.
Police then returned to the vehicle’s location and an investigation revealed that it was stolen.
A man was located in the vehicle and at 10:11 p.m., he was arrested.
A search revealed he was in possession of two identity documents in the same name, not issued to him and two financial cards in different names, not issued to him.
While officers processed his arrest, they said one of the women retuned to the vehicle and was also arrested at around 10:30 p.m.
During this time, police saw the other woman watching from a short distance away.
“Police began approaching her and she fled on foot. Officers caught up with her after a short foot chase and found her hiding in a bush behind a residential building. She was subsequently arrested,” police said.
A search revealed she had the keys to the vehicle.
A 34-year-old Guelph man has been charged with:
- Possession Of Stolen Property Over $5,000
- Occupy Stolen Motor Vehicle
- Possession Of An Identity Document
- Possession Of Credit Card x2
- Fail To Comply With Undertaking x3
- Fail To Comply With Judicial Release
A 23-year-old Guelph woman has been charged with:
- Possession Of Stolen Property Over $5,000
- Occupy Stolen Motor Vehicle
- Fail To Comply With Undertaking
A 29-year-old Shelburne woman has been charged with:
- Possession Of Stolen Property Over $5,000
- Occupy Stolen Motor Vehicle
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trade is Trudeau's focus at NATO summit in Washington
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Washington, D.C. to mark the 75th anniversary of the formation of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, but it’s a domestic focus on trade that is dominating his schedule on the first day of his visit.
Heat warnings and high temperatures for much of country as summer kicks into full gear
Heat warnings and high temperatures are in store for much of the country this week as summer kicks into full gear.
2 dead, 19 injured in Detroit shooting, Michigan State Police say
A shooting early Sunday at a Detroit block party left two people dead and 19 others injured, according to authorities.
Alice Munro's daughter says mom kept silent when stepfather sexually abused her
The youngest daughter of celebrated Canadian author Alice Munro has opened up about sexual abuse by her stepfather and the deep hurt she felt when her mother chose to support her husband instead of her child.
'Very harmful': Here’s how to treat sunburn
Summer isn't an entirely carefree season of barbecues, lounging around the pool or beach, and road trips. As more people spend time outdoors, dermatologists warn that exposure to the sun can leave you with sunburn and, over time, cause skin cancer.
The most devastating sleep disorder of all, according to an expert
Jill was in middle school when she began eating in her sleep. Despite carrying the food back to her bed to devour night after night, she didn’t have a clue about what she had done until the next morning.
Staff shortages at 4 B.C. hospitals lead to ER closures
Multiple hospitals in B.C.'s Interior faced staffing shortages over the weekend, leading to temporary emergency room closures.
Ontario launches interactive map of retail locations selling alcohol during LCBO strike
The Ontario government says it is helping Ontario residents navigate the ongoing LCBO strike by launching a new, interactive map of retail booze outlets across the province as LCBO locations remain closed.
French elections: What's to come after chaotic results
Election results show French voters have chosen to give a broad leftist coalition the most parliamentary seats in pivotal legislative elections, keeping the far right away from power. Yet no party won an outright majority, putting France in an uncertain, unprecedented situation.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.