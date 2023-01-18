Three people charged after 1.5 tonnes of cocaine smuggled into Canada: RCMP
Three people from southwestern Ontario are facing charges in connection to 1.5 tonnes of cocaine valued at approximately $198 million that was seized by border services officers in Saint John, N.B. in January of last year.
On Wednesday, a news release from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), said a joint investigation was initiated, resulting in the Kitchener RCMP and Brantford Police executing search warrants in Brantford and New Hamburg this week.
As a result, two individuals from Brantford and one person from New Hamburg have been charged with the following:
A Brantford 35-year-old:
- Importing Cocaine contrary to Section 6(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
- Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
A New Hamburg 42-year-old:
- Unlawfully Importing Cocaine contrary to Section 6(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
- Conspiracy to Import Cocaine contrary to Section 465(1)(c) of the Criminal Code
A Brantford 47-year-old:
- Unlawfully Importing Cocaine contrary to Section 6(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
- Conspiracy to Import Cocaine contrary to Section 465(1)(c) of the Criminal Code
(Submitted/RCMP)
The RCMP said the charges are the result of the unravelling of “a sophisticated international drug importation scheme.”
According to the RCMP, the investigation began in the fall of 2021 after intelligence was received about exported shipments originating from Central America.
In January 2022, the cocaine was seized after it was found concealed within industrial machinery.
On Jan. 27, 2022, Ontario RCMP Federal Policing executed a search warrant in Brantford, Ontario, with assistance from the CBSA, Brantford Police Service, and several area municipal police services. Six people were arrested at the scene. Five were released with no charges pending.
