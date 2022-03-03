Brantford man charged in 'major' RCMP cocaine bust

A Brantford man faces charges after an international operation that the RCMP say took 1.5 tonnes of cocaine – valued at nearly $200 million – off the streets.

The drugs, hidden inside the cargo of a marine container, were seized by border services officers in Saint John, N.B. in early January.

In media release the RCMP said the "major" bust represents the largest amount of cocaine seized from a marine shipping container in Atlantic Canada in three decades.

RCMP say the smuggling investigation began in the fall of 2021 when the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) received information about shipments from Central America.

Border services and RCMP worked together on the investigation, which ultimately also involved multiple municipal police services including Waterloo regional police, Brantford police, Peel Regional police and OPP.

In December, CBSA began tracking a marine shipping container imported by a Greater Toronto Area resident from Central America.

On Jan. 7, the shipping container was examined by border services officers at the Port of Saint John, N.B. and the drugs were seized.

Three weeks later, on Jan. 27 RCMP executed a search warrant in Brantford, Ont. Six people were arrested at the scene, five were released with no charges.

The sixth, Kyle Alexander Purvis, 34, of Brantford Ont., was charged, and first appeared in court on Jan. 28.

Purvis is charged with importing a controlled substance into Canada and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

He was released under strict conditions, including electronic monitoring, with a subsequent a court appearance scheduled for March 3.