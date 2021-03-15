KITCHENER -- Three people have been charged following a house fire in Stratford last month.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Borden Street in Stratford around 11:25 a.m. on Feb. 23.

Officials said there were four people inside the home when the fire began. They all escaped from the home before crews arrived, but three people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said an investigation revealed there was an explosion from using butane to extract oil from cannabis, which produces an item known as "Honey Oil."

Police seized items used to produce Honey Oil, along with eight pounds of cannabis and 6.25 pounds of cannabis butter. The seized items have an estimated value of $24,000.

A 38-year-old man, a 42-year-old man and a 37-year-old man, who were all inside the home at the time of the fire, are facing multiple charges, including arson by negligence, altering the chemical properties of cannabis and arson with a disregard for human life.

They're all scheduled to appear in court on March 22.