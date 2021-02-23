Advertisement
Emergency crews called to house fire in Stratford
Published Tuesday, February 23, 2021 12:05PM EST
A Stratford Police Service cruiser seen here in this undated file photo.
Share:
KITCHENER -- Firefighters and police officers were called to a house fire in Stratford on Tuesday morning.
Stratford Police tweeted about the fire on Borden St. just before 11:45 a.m.
They’re asking people to avoid the area of Borden St. between Norfolk St. and Bruce St. until the area has been cleared by emergency services.
This is a breaking news update. More details to follow…