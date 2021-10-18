Three charged after reports of shots fired in Guelph parking lot

GUELPH -

Three people have been charged after a firearm was reportedly shot during an altercation in a Guelph parking lot over the weekend.

Officers were called to a disturbance in the parking lot of a business on Silvercreek Parkway South around 2:20 a.m. Saturday.

According to police, there was a physical confrontation where a man allegedly brandished a gun and "pistol-whipped" another man. Shots were fired during the altercation, but police say no one was shot.

A man was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Two men and a woman were arrested around 9:30 p.m. Saturday after police carried out a search warrant at an apartment building on Vanier Drive and a vehicle in the parking lot. They seized a 9 mm handgun, according to a news release.

A 29-year-old Guelph man was charged with discharging a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, weapons dangerous and possession of ammunition.

A 31-year-old Guelph man is facing charges of careless storage of a firearm, firearm tampering with serial number and possession of firearm readily available.

A 23-year-old woman from Oshawa was charged with careless storage of a firearm, careless storage of ammunition, firearm tampering with serial number and possession of firearm readily available.

A total of 32 criminal charges were laid in the investigation. Police said all three people were held for bail hearings.

According to officials, this is the second shooting in this parking lot in October. A man was shot on Oct. 2 around 2 a.m. after a physical altercation between two men. That victim was released from hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police said the two shooting incidents aren't related.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.