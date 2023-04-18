Threats found in washrooms at two Cambridge high schools, say police

Waterloo regional police say threats were found Tuesday in the washrooms of two Cambridge high schools.

One of the incidents was reported at St. Benedict Catholic Secondary School.

Police say the threat, in one of the washrooms, referenced potential violence towards the school, staff and students.

Officers were called to the same school three weeks ago after threatening graffiti was also discovered inside a washroom.

The second incident on Tuesday happened at a different and unnamed school.

Police said hate-motivated graffiti was discovered inside one of its washrooms.

They continue to investigate both incidents.