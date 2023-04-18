Threats found in washrooms at two Cambridge high schools, say police

St. Benedict Catholic Secondary School in Cambridge on March 27, 2023. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener) St. Benedict Catholic Secondary School in Cambridge on March 27, 2023. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver