'This has obviously been traumatic for him': Dog found abandoned with frostbite near Waterford

A dog in desperate need of care was found abandoned during frigid temperatures, south of Brantford on Sunday night, and is just one of the many cases of abandoned dogs, according to Animal Control in that area.

Diesel, a micro American bully, was first spotted on Villa Nova Road, near Waterford and later taken into Hillside Kennels Animal Control and treated for malnourishment, dehydration and frostbite on his ears, nose and cheeks.

“He’s really sweet but he’s scared because this has obviously been traumatic for him,” said Cassia Bryden, a Hillside Kennel animal control officer who said she was shocked to see him cold and alone.

Diesel the dog is in good spirits now, according to Hillside staff. (CTV News/Carmen Wong)

Diesel is one of the most recent cases of dogs that appears to have been dumped in the Brant, Norfolk and Oxford county areas.

“I’m finding at least one dog a weekend coming in, in a not good state – thin, matted, stained with urine, long nails,” said Bryden. “People just dump them and there is really no excuse for that.”

Bryden said when she carried him into the kennel in her arms he did not growl once, descrbing him as "shy, calm, scared and gentle."

Tracey Gibson and Maddy Riddell are the owners of the Innerkip-based kennel that provides animal control for cities like Brantford. Gibson said they have helped about 20 “dumped dogs” over the last couple of months as well as more than 100 dogs which were surrendered into their care.

Two Dobermans believed to have been dumped and were severely underweight. (Submitted/Cassia Bryden)

“We had two Dobermans that were dumped [which were] skinny, skinny, skinny. We had three little dogs dumped in Paris. We had two Rottweilers that we picked up and another Rottweiler that was hit by a car that was killed that we picked up,” said Gibson.

Gibson said these dogs were likely purchased during the pandemic and the responsibility and cost of care may have been too much for the owner.

“The dog starts being destructive because they just are used to people being home and now they’re gone or they walk them more and they’re going at people or going at other dogs,” she said.

The kennel said anyone no longer capable of supporting their pet should reach out for support.

Kennel staff said anyone no longer capable of supporting their pet should reach out for support. (CTV News/Carmen Wong)

“The shelters everywhere are full and we really do need to focus on the dogs that are falling through the cracks in Ontario,” said Bryden.

Bryden said dogs at the kennel will eventually be put up for adoption if the owner does not come forward.

As for Diesel, Bryden said he has a foster home lined up. The hope is that the foster home will adopt him but if not, he will be adoptable to the public around May or June.