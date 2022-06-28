The Working Centre unveils plans to create 40 new housing units in downtown Kitchener

The Working Centre unveils plans to create 40 new housing units in downtown Kitchener

A concept drawing shows plans for the property at 97 Victoria Street, (Submitted/The Working Centre) A concept drawing shows plans for the property at 97 Victoria Street, (Submitted/The Working Centre)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years for helping Epstein

Ghislaine Maxwell, the jet-setting socialite who once consorted with royals, presidents and billionaires, was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday for helping the wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver