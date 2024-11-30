KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police investigating robbery following collision in Cambridge

    File photo. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener) File photo. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)
    Share

    Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a robbery in Cambridge that happened Friday night.

    On Nov. 29 at around 7:30 p.m., police were called to the area of Fountain Street North and Cherry Blossom Road.

    Police said two men reported that they were driving home from work and while heading west on Fountain Street North, their Toyota RAV4 was rear-ended by a pickup truck. When the driver of the Toyota pulled over and exited his vehicle to exchange information, while engaged in conversation, the truck driver reportedly took out a firearm toward the two victims and, with the truck passenger, stole property. The suspects then drove away in the pickup truck.

    Police said the victims flagged down a passing vehicle and borrowed the driver’s phone to contact police.

    No one was hurt.

    The suspects are described as South Asian men, around 6’ tall, wearing black toques and dark clothes.

    Anyone with information or footage of the incident is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777, ext. 8255.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Poilievre suggests Trudeau is too weak to engage with Trump, Ford won't go there

    While federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has taken aim at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week, calling him too 'weak' to engage with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump, Ontario Premier Doug Ford declined to echo the characterization in an exclusive Canadian broadcast interview set to air this Sunday on CTV's Question Period.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News