Police investigating robbery following collision in Cambridge

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a robbery in Cambridge that happened Friday night.

On Nov. 29 at around 7:30 p.m., police were called to the area of Fountain Street North and Cherry Blossom Road.

Police said two men reported that they were driving home from work and while heading west on Fountain Street North, their Toyota RAV4 was rear-ended by a pickup truck. When the driver of the Toyota pulled over and exited his vehicle to exchange information, while engaged in conversation, the truck driver reportedly took out a firearm toward the two victims and, with the truck passenger, stole property. The suspects then drove away in the pickup truck.

Police said the victims flagged down a passing vehicle and borrowed the driver’s phone to contact police.

No one was hurt.

The suspects are described as South Asian men, around 6’ tall, wearing black toques and dark clothes.

Anyone with information or footage of the incident is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777, ext. 8255.