One man arrested after robbery involving firearm in Kitchener

One man has been arrested after a firearm was brandished during a robbery in Kitchener Saturday evening.

Waterloo Regional Police were called to the area of Victoria Street North and Ellen Street West at around 5:45 p.m. for a report of a robbery.

It was reported that a male suspect took out a gun and stole cash from a male victim. The suspect then fled into a nearby residence, according to police.

Officers responded and the Emergency Response Team arrested the suspect at around 7:20 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

A 33-year-old man has been charged with robbery with a firearm, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and two counts of possession of a weapon contrary to an order.