    • Missing teenager last seen in Kitchener

    A police handout of a missing teenager. (Courtesy: WRPS) A police handout of a missing teenager. (Courtesy: WRPS)
    The Waterloo Regional Police Services (WRPS) is searching for a 14-year-old girl who was last seen in Kitchener.

    Selena was last seen on Nov. 28 in the area of Queen Street South.

    She is described as 5’8” with a heavy build and short, black curly hair.

    Police said there is concern for Selena’s wellbeing.

