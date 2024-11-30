One man dead after shooting at Kitchener's 'A Better Tent City'

One man is dead and a suspect remains at large following a Saturday afternoon shooting in Kitchener.

At around 3:55 p.m., Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a shooting at 49 Ardelt Ave., the home of A Better Tent City, which provides tiny homes to those experiencing chronic homelessness.

According to police, when officers arrived they found a man with "injuries consistent with a gunshot wound."

The victim, a 39-year-old man, was taken to an out-of-region hospital where he later died.

Investigators believe this was a targeted incident and are looking for a suspect described as a male, wearing a black coat, light-coloured pants and black shoes.

"Anytime we have violent incidents in our community, whether it be a shooting or otherwise, that is obviously of great concern for us and for the community," said Const. Melissa Quarrie. The suspect in a shooting investigation is described as a male, wearing a black coat, light-coloured pants, and black shoes. (WRPS)

This latest incident comes just days after another fatal shooting in Cambridge.

"There's no information to indicate that these two shootings are connected at this time," Quarrie said. "We are continuing to investigate both incidents separately."

One woman who lives near A Better Tent City said she heard a loud bang while she was outside on her balcony Saturday afternoon. She says she didn't know what it was at the time, that was until she heard sirens.

"Somebody dying...fatal...it's scary because you hear a lot of fighting around here and I always wonder who's going to get shot next," said Tracy Staranowicz.

A spokesperson with A Better Tent City said Saturday's incident is "quite upsetting to everyone."

"A Better Tent City works at being a peaceful community. We are a very close-knit community of residents, staff and volunteers...our hearts go out to those closest to the victim," an email statement read in part.

There will continue to be an increased police presence in the area as investigators conduct a canvass for witnesses and information. But for residents like Staranowicz, the fear of more violence lingers.

"I have a young daughter who walks to school from here and I just worry about her safety. There's no security around here anymore. I've seen a lot of change and I see it going downhill."

The investigation is ongoing by WRPS’ Major Crime, General Investigations, and Forensic Identification Units.