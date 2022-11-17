The return of the red kettles: Salvation Army raising funds amid a rise in service costs

A familiar sight and sound is returning to the streets near stores and shopping centers in Guelph.

On Wednesday evening, the Salvation Army Guelph Citadel celebrated the beginning of the Christmas Kettle Campaign. The biggest fundraising effort of the year for the charity.

“We’re going through tough times, and the need constantly grows,” said long-time Salvation Army volunteer Celeste Donkersgoed.

As members of the church sat down for a shared meal on Wednesday evening, they marked the return of a time-honoured tradition.

“That’s the most visible part of the campaign, the iconic red kettles and the bell ringers that will be out in shopping centres and department stores throughout the season,” said Peter van Duinen, core officer with the Guelph Salvation Army.

It’s an annual event that Donkersgoed has made a family affair.

“That’s a great way for me to be able to extend the spirit of giving and that feeling of togetherness with my children and family,” she said.

However, as the holiday fundraising efforts begin, the charity says they’re dealing with struggles of their own.

“Salvation Army, and other organizations like this that are supporting people in need in the community, are struggling because resources that we tap into to assist families in need have gone up in price,” added van Duinen.

As many throughout the city also feel the pinch of soaring inflation rates.

“Families in need. Either shelter, or food, and other necessities of life. I’ve never had so many calls like that and that speaks to the affordability crisis,” said Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie, who attended the event on Wednesday.

The Guelph branch of the charity is hoping to raise a total of $450,000 through holiday campaigns, which will go on to help those in the community.

Meantime, the Salvation Army in Kitchener-Waterloo is also noting a surge in services in 2022.

“With our food bank there’s been at least a 30 per cent increase in needs over this past year. We’re just doing our best to support as many people as we can,” said Sandra Aszmies, community ministries director with the KW Salvation Army.

The KW campaign officially begins on Thursday, with hopes to have about 15 kettle locations in the cities.

The campaign runs until Dec. 24, and the Salvation Army says they’re still looking for volunteer bell ringers this year and helpers for the Christmas hamper program.