A lack of candidates to choose from already has some council positions in Woolwich Township decided ahead of the upcoming election.

Council hopefuls in the township will have their papers certified by the end of the day Monday, but there aren’t many candidates running.

75 per cent of candidates running in the area will win their seat.

This also marks the only election in Waterloo Region where the mayor’s race has already been decided.

Current mayor Sandy Shantz will keep her seat along with both candidates in ward three, who are acclaimed.

Voters will only have to make a decision on wards one and two.

