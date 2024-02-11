'The Bee is back': Scripps Regional Spelling Bee underway in Kitchener

The 2024 ECU – A Division of WFCU Credit Union Scripps Regional Spelling Bee is back this year.

On Sunday, students and educators gathered at the Kitchener Public Library for this year’s Regional Spelling Bee.

The Bee aims to promote literacy and language arts in an engaging way and provides local students from grades one to eight the opportunity to compete for a chance to represent the Waterloo Region.

Retired long-time CTV Windsor Anchor Jim Crichton is participating as the pronouncer in this year's event.

The winner of the ECU Scripps Regional Spelling Bee will represent the region at the 2024 Scripps National Spelling Bee in Maryland and will be awarded various prizes.

In 2023, 13-year-old Eleanor from MacGregor Senior Public School in Kitchener won the inaugural Scripps Regional Spelling Bee after spelling the word "innovator" correctly. At the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee, Eleanor correctly spelled "halala" and tied for 141st place.

"The Bee helps students improve their spelling, increase their vocabularies, learn concepts, and develop correct English usage that will help them all their lives," read a statement from their website. "In addition to the academic benefits, students also develop important life skills – such as goal setting, time management, and public speaking – that will help them as they advance in school and eventually to successful careers."

For more information about the Scripps National Spelling Bee, you can visit spellingbee.com.