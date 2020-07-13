KITCHENER -- A long-standing sculpture in Downtown Kitchener will have a new look by the end of the month.

The Aporia fixture at Fredrick Street has been fenced off since the start of July and is expected to be restored by the end of the week.

At the same time, the old court house building behind the art piece is also being restored.

Region of Waterloo officials say the structure that was installed four decades ago is due for a facelift and is getting a complete restoration.

The Aporia is one of the earliest pieces of public art in the city, but its meaning has been up for debate.

“There’s actually very little information about what the sculpture is intended to represent,” said Ellen McGaghey of the Region of Waterloo. “The artist installed it back in 1980 and it’s been a bit of a mystery since that time.

“Certainly it has all sorts of names and that’s the beauty of great public art is that it engenders conversation.”

The restoration is expected to cost about $27,000 for the region, who say it will still respect the original intent of the artist.