WATERLOO -- One notable landmark in downtown Kitchener will look a little different in a few days.

The art piece called ‘Aporia’, which stands on Frederick Street near Lancaster Street, is being restored.

Regional officials confirmed the development on Saturday, after the sculpture had been fenced off since the start of the month.

The piece was created and put up back in the 1980s.

“It’s one of the earliest pieces of public art,” said Ellen McGaghey of the Region of Waterloo. “People from all over know what area you’re talking about when you mention it.”

McGaghey adds that the restoration project is expected to be completed in the next week.