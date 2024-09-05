KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Teen hit by driver while on his way to school

    A bike tire is seen in this stock image. (Milada Vigerova/Pexels.com) A bike tire is seen in this stock image. (Milada Vigerova/Pexels.com)
    A 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital after he was hit by a driver on the first day of school.

    Guelph Police said officers were called to a west-end school just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday after a staff member said a student on a bicycle had been hit in front of the school.

    The teen was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

    A 24-year-old Owen Sound woman has been charged with careless driving.

